3 teens plead guilty in brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her

By Chris Welty and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three of the four people accused in the death and carjacking of a 73-year-old New Orleans woman have pleaded guilty.

Linda Frickey, 73, was killed in March 2022 when police say four teenagers carjacked her and dragged her more than a block until her arm was severed. She died from blunt force injuries.

The accused were identified as John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar’Qel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile. At the time of the crime, they ranged in age from 15 to 17, but Honore has since turned 18. The four were charged as adults with second-degree murder.

“Linda would have forgave them if they would have just walked away, and they know that. They know that Linda would have been a good person,” said Jinny Frickey, the victim’s sister, outside the courthouse Monday.

Baker, Curtis and Theophile pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of attempted manslaughter and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the plea deal. The three girls will serve a minimum of 15 years each, WVUE reports.

“I felt relief because that’s what we’ve been after this whole time: justice,” Jinny Frickey said.

In court, two of the teens expressed remorse, and one teen’s attorney offered prayers.

“They were saying they were sorry. I’m sure they were because you go back, hindsight, a lot of times, you are sorry for the actions you’ve completed,” Jinny Frickey said. “But you did it, and unfortunately, they did it, and they have to serve the time.”

Honore was not included in the guilty pleas. Linda Frickey’s family members say he “deserves no mercy” and should serve the maximum possible punishment of life in prison, if convicted.

“He stomped her, maced her, dragged her. He drove the car,” Jinny Frickey said. “Linda was pleading and begging for her life, so he deserves no plea deal.”

WVUE Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti believes the case against Honore is stronger than that against the other three suspects.

“If it wasn’t a slam dunk before, it sure appears to be now,” Raspanti said. “I’m going to bet that part of the plea deal for the other three is that they would testify against the fourth defendant in this trial.”

Jurors were selected Monday for Honore’s trial, which is expected to begin next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

