Cooler Air From the Rockies. Rain Chance Wednesday Night/Thursday Early

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cooler airmass from the Rockies and Great Plains is moving in, and will be our weather control most of this week. An upper level weather disturbance forming over northwestern Mexico will move eastward, bringing increasing clouds above our cooler airmass. The disturbance may bring a few patches of rain Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving Day followed by clearing during Thanksgiving Afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
