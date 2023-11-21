Shop Local
DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to TxDOT, last year over 1,200 people were killed by a drunk driver during the holiday season and another 108 were due to DUI related crashes.

With millions expected to travel bar car this Thanksgiving, Texas law enforcement is advising motorists to make safety a top priority this holiday season.

Starting this Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety will team up with state, county and local agencies to ensure our roads are safe.

Troopers will be out on the roads keeping an eye on drivers who violate laws including speeding, driving while intoxicated, or not complying with the seat belt law.

With this initiative Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS said they are hoping to prevent vehicle fatalities on the roads.

“Based on TxDot’s number’s, we’re losing several people a day due to vehicle accidents and that’s statewide so it’s happening, we don’t want it to happen here in Laredo,” said Sergeant Estrada. “We don’t want it to happen anywhere in Texas, so hopefully this Thanksgiving with our increase in police presence, we’re hopefully able to accomplish that.”

DPS said that during the holidays they do see an increase in distracted driving as well as speeding.

