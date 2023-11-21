Driver crashes into city vehicle in downtown Laredo, police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is cited after allegedly crashing into a City of Laredo vehicle in the downtown area.

The crash was reported on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at around 10:38 a.m. near Santa Maria & Matamoros.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses and gathered surveillance footage from the crash.

After gathering all of the information, officers concluded that the operator of a white Ford Expedition was traveling north on 700 Santa Maria and disregarded a red light causing the collision with the City of Laredo vehicle who was traveling east on 1500 Matamoros.

Police say the driver of the Ford Expedition also struck a traffic safety box on the side of the road.

She was cited for disregarding a red light.

