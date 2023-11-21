Golondrina to hold ‘Friends-giving’ fundraiser for Bethany House

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the giving season in full swing, the Bethany House is inviting the community to a fundraiser that will benefit its cause.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Golondrina Food Park will be hosting its annual ‘Friends-giving’ celebration.

For $50, attendees will be able to get access to food, drinks, live music and a chance to win various prizes.

Four of Laredo’s best mixologists will be there to showcase signature cocktails you won’t find anywhere else.

Monica Bautista with the Bethany House said these funds will be used for several of the organization’s programs.

“It’s going to be to benefit our in general our meal and shelter programs, of all the proceeds of the ticket sales will go to benefit the organization, so I think it’s an awesome way to help, it’s just a great party,” said Bautista. “One hundred percent of the 50 dollars of the entry ticket will go to benefit our program.”

The event is set to start at 7 p.m. at 10211 Golondrina Drive.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.