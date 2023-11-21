Jr. Hands Across South Texas Thanksgiving Run to take place this Thursday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Before stuffing your face with Turkey and stuffing, Laredoans will have an opportunity to burn off plenty of calories while giving back to a worthy cause.

This Thursday will be the annual Jr. Hands Across South Texas Thanksgiving Run.

All of the proceeds from the event go to supporting Laredo’s Child Advocacy Center.

Participants will have the option of competing in either the 10K or 5K Run and walk.

Both will cost $25 and will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at 603 Shiloh Drive.

