Jr. Hands Across South Texas Thanksgiving Run to take place this Thursday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Before stuffing your face with Turkey and stuffing, Laredoans will have an opportunity to burn off plenty of calories while giving back to a worthy cause.

This Thursday will be the annual Jr. Hands Across South Texas Thanksgiving Run.

All of the proceeds from the event go to supporting Laredo’s Child Advocacy Center.

Participants will have the option of competing in either the 10K or 5K Run and walk.

Both will cost $25 and will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at 603 Shiloh Drive.

If you would like to register for the event click here.

