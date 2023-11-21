Shop Local
Laredo Fire Dept. and FEMA collaborate on hazardous mitigation plans

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department convened with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to delve into discussions regarding hazard mitigation plans aimed at minimizing or eliminating long-term risks to both people and property.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. was hosted at the Laredo Fire Department’s Administration Center at 616 Del Mar Boulevard. Officials addressed strategic actions to be taken during various natural disaster events, including but not limited to droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

Where: Virtual Microsoft Teams Meeting (Join on your computer, mobile app or room device)

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 269 741 392 564Passcode: 9iVthu

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only) +1 402-541-7284   United StatesPhone Conference ID: 248 789 288#

Laredo City Council meeting ends without discussing District Two Race
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
