Laredo Fire Dept. and FEMA collaborate on hazardous mitigation plans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department convened with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to delve into discussions regarding hazard mitigation plans aimed at minimizing or eliminating long-term risks to both people and property.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. was hosted at the Laredo Fire Department’s Administration Center at 616 Del Mar Boulevard. Officials addressed strategic actions to be taken during various natural disaster events, including but not limited to droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

