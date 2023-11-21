Laredo Public Library to hold holiday crafts workshop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A workshop will be available for those wanting to get a head start on the holiday spirit.

Librarians at the Joe Guerra Public Library are hosting a craft workshop.

It’s set to take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to make a Christmas mason jar, as well as other crafts.

If you would like to register for the event, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.