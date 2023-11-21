Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Public Library to hold holiday crafts workshop

File: Laredo Public Library
File: Laredo Public Library(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A workshop will be available for those wanting to get a head start on the holiday spirit.

Librarians at the Joe Guerra Public Library are hosting a craft workshop.

It’s set to take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to make a Christmas mason jar, as well as other crafts.

If you would like to register for the event, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Jorge Alberto Sandoval was taken in by the Webb County Constable Office on indecency with a...
Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
Traffic congestion reported on I-35
Traffic congestion reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on Mines Road
Tractor trailer rollover reported on Mines Road
Zapata County firefighters killed in car crash laid to rest
Zapata County firefighters killed in car crash laid to rest

Latest News

Jesus Perez Parra, 50
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested at Laredo bridge
Laredoans share their Israel story, Polish agency recognized at city council meeting
Laredoans share their Israel story, Polish agency recognized at city council meeeting
Mangana Hein Road project near completion, according to city council
Mangana Hein Road project near completion, according to city council
6a newscast recording
Mangana Hein Road project near completion, according to city council