Lawyer speaks on $2.5 million awarded to Laredo men rear-ended by LPD officer in 2021

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Webb County jury has awarded two Laredo men $2.5 million for an incident involving a Laredo police officer.

However, Texas law is setting a limit on that amount to $250,000 per person for a $500,000 total for both men. That law relates to a statutory cap on damages involving a municipality resulting from a car accident.

The case happened back on July 2021 when a Laredo police officer rear-ended the two men at a traffic light at the 3500 block of Jaime Zapata Highway.

The plaintiff’s lawyer says the lawsuit was necessary because the city of Laredo denied the extent of the damages caused by the city vehicle.

According to their lawyer, it left his clients with lifelong injuries.

Attorney Uriel Druker says, “They have permanent spine damage, and it was something that is going to get worse over time. It accelerates the degeneration of the spine. These are laborers, these men--how they earn money for their families-- is using their bodies, being physical and these kinds of injuries is going to completely affect them in the future.”

The law firm says they are waiting to see if the city appeals, or responds, in any way.

For more details, you can check out the interview with the plaintiff attorney below.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.