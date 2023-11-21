Shop Local
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested at Laredo bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault of a child is caught at a Laredo port of entry.

The arrest happened on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge after a CBP officer referred a Mexican pedestrian identified as Jesus Perez Parra, 50 to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, CBP officers used a biometric verification database and determined that Perez Parra had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child out of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez Parra was turned over to Webb County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant.

