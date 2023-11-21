Mangana Hein Road project near completion, according to city council

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A major road expansion project is near completion, that’s according to one councilmember.

During Monday night’s council meeting, members spoke about the improvements to Mangana Hein Road.

It’s a project both the City of Laredo and Webb County have been working to bring to fruition.

It started back in 2021 and continued through 2022.

Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez said the road is nearly complete and should be done by the end of the year.

“For the city it’s a win-win situation, they are going to expand a four-mile stretch,” said Gonzalez. “The city will only participate in 1.3 miles of it and only 9-cents for the dollar. NPO, (an organization also involved in this project) is putting the rest of the money.”

Gonzalez said this expansion means a lot to south Laredo as well as the expansion of the Cuatro Vientos area.

The project is being funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.

