Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say

Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the time of death.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after police in Tarrant, Alabama, say her daughter had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

On July 18 at approximately 4 p.m., the Tarrant Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they say the girl lacked a pulse. The parents told police the girl was sleeping in bed with her mother, Farrah Bates.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children’s of Alabama where she died.

The Jefferson County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

The case was reassigned by Interim Chief James Hill II to a detective on Nov. 14 who reopened the investigation.

Following the detective’s investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

Bates was expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Jorge Alberto Sandoval was taken in by the Webb County Constable Office on indecency with a...
Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
Traffic congestion reported on I-35
Traffic congestion reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on Mines Road
Tractor trailer rollover reported on Mines Road
Zapata County firefighters killed in car crash laid to rest
Zapata County firefighters killed in car crash laid to rest

Latest News

Laredo City Council meeting ends without discussing District Two Race
Laredo City Council meeting ends without discussing District Two Race
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Weather, Slight Rain Chance Late Wednesday/Early Thursday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear appeal of ruling that Trump can stay on ballot despite insurrection
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions