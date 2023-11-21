Prepare for cooler temperatures

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Temperatures are going down on a Tuesday right before our Thanksgiving holiday.

On Tuesday we will start in the 60s and we won’t get any warmer than 68.

By the evening hours, we will drop into the upper 40s.

This pattern of cool days and cold November nights will continue for most of the week and then on Thursday we will see a slight chance of ran and a high of 65 degrees.

A lot of that humidity will bring our temperatures up on Friday to 73 degrees.

By Saturday and Sunday we’ll drop to the 60s again and those chances of rain will increase to 50 percent and 40 percent.

Make sure to pack a cardigan sweater for that Thanksgiving dinner.

