7-year-old boy intubated at hospital after contracting RSV

According to the CDC, RSV season typically starts in the fall and peaks in the winter. However, doctors say a surge started early this year.
By Lydia Fielder and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 7-year-old boy is intubated on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit of a Tennessee hospital after contracting RSV.

Landon Binkley, 7, was admitted to the hospital at Tristar Centennial Medical Center on Saturday night. His mom, Ashley Binkley, said his breathing got worse on Sunday, so they put him on oxygen. Doctors tried to give him high-flow oxygen, but he wasn’t able to tolerate that. They decided Tuesday morning to intubate the 7-year-old and put him on a ventilator.

“I didn’t think he was going to need to be intubated,” Binkley told WSMV. “It was really hard for me.”

Landon is now stable, his mom said, but doctors put him on a muscle paralytic to keep him from moving and to help him rest his lungs.

Before he got sick, Landon went to both Vanderbilt and Centennial Medical Centers for regular doctor appointments. His mom said she thinks that’s where he contracted the virus.

“On Friday, he started running a fever and just had kind of a mild cough, but it wasn’t much,” Binkley said. “Then Saturday, he started having some issues breathing, but I noticed and called his pediatrician.”

RSV season typically starts in the fall and peaks in the winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, doctors say a surge started early this year.

“Even though he’s already had it before, it’s really bad this year is what the doctor said,” Binkley said.

Further, kids born prematurely or who have underlying lung issues are at the highest risk of infection. Landon fits both categories: born at 24 weeks old with an immune deficiency and asthma. His mom has a word of caution for other parents.

“Especially for younger kids, like infants and babies, just be really careful who you’re out and about with,” she said. “It’s one of those things where sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, do I really need to go in?’ And when the pediatrician says it, yeah, I really do need to listen to what they say and go in.”

Landon will likely be on the ventilator for the next couple of days. His mom said it’s hard to predict, though, given his health history. She said this will be the third Thanksgiving he has spent in the hospital.

“Just praying that his lungs will just get the air that they need and really just that he will get the rest that he needs,” Binkley said.

Landon and his mom are Tennessee Titans season ticket holders. The 7-year-old is such a fan that the team even donated money in his name to HopeKids, a nonprofit that helps give experiences to children with life-threatening or chronic illnesses, his mom said.

In the hardship of this week, Titans fans have rallied around Landon.

“They just love seeing his story, photos of him at the game,” Binkley said. “He’s just such a huge super fan that everyone just kind of likes following along to see how he is.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

