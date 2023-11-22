Bethany House to host Thanksgiving community meal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit will continue a Thanksgiving Tradition of providing warm meals to hundreds of people in need.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, Bethany House and 20 volunteers will be serving more than 500 traditional Thanksgiving meals at its dining facility.

Organizers will also be delivering 120 meals to homebound seniors who are unable to make it to the shelter.

In addition to the free meal, grocery bags, and snack packs will be distributed to guests attending the event.

The event will take place at the Bethany House located at Hidalgo St.

The meal will start with a blessing by Father Jose Luis Balderas at 8 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.