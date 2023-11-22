City council takes steps to open detox center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council on Monday is taking action to finally open the detox center.

In an item that called for the discussion of hiring a medical director, Dr. Tyler King spoke of the need to quickly fill the position.

He says the detox center is already seeing potential patients walking in seeking services--only to be told the center is not yet open.

The role of the medical director is to oversee the clinical diagnosis and treatment of patients and a medical doctor is required for the position.

Dr. King said in order to expedite the opening of the center, the city should look into contracting with Dr. Maurice Click, who’s already employed with the city’s health department and is overseeing one of the city’s methadone clinics.

During the meeting, Dr. King said, “We need to split up half and half between the Health Department and the Detox Center, just so we can have a Medical Director to get us to the point where we can spend the next 3 to 6 months searching for a permanent replacement because otherwise it’s going to be 6 months before we can open this, and there’s no way overnight you’re going to be able to find someone qualified.”

Dr. King went on to say there are already 25 employees at the detox center being paid through a federal grant, including a physician assistant.

City officials also confirmed that within the next couple of weeks, the detox center will go through a state licensing audit.

Once passed, and a medical director is on board, the detox center can open its doors to patients.

