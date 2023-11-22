Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo addresses issues with overgrown grass

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - One councilmember is looking to trim down his district following concerns of overgrown grass on city property.

During Monday’s meeting, Dr. Tyler King requested that city management hire additional vendors to address the issue.

Dr. King said overgrown grass could be dangerous, especially for kids who walk in the area.

“We need to have an alternative solution for these types of situations,” said Dr. King. “Well, we have solicited city vendors who are ready to do the work, so our tax payers are not satisfied for weeks to have sidewalks and streets cleared. It’s not only bad to look at, but it’s also a physical obstruction to kids on trying to get to school, they can’t even walk through the sidewalk and not to mention safety for cyclist and runners.”

The council approved to start the process to hire a vendor and hire more employees to assess the overgrown grass.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
Jorge Alberto Sandoval was taken in by the Webb County Constable Office on indecency with a...
Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
Laredo lawyer speaks on $2.5 million jury verdict
Lawyer speaks on $2.5 million awarded to Laredo men rear-ended by LPD officer in 2021
Driver crashes into city vehicle in downtown Laredo, police say
Driver crashes into city vehicle in downtown Laredo, police say
Jesus Perez Parra, 50
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested at Laredo bridge

Latest News

6a newscast recording
City of Laredo addresses issues with overgrown grass
Celebrating Thanksgiving with Historical Context
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed on Thursday and Friday
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
6a newscast recording
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home