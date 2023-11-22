City of Laredo addresses issues with overgrown grass

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - One councilmember is looking to trim down his district following concerns of overgrown grass on city property.

During Monday’s meeting, Dr. Tyler King requested that city management hire additional vendors to address the issue.

Dr. King said overgrown grass could be dangerous, especially for kids who walk in the area.

“We need to have an alternative solution for these types of situations,” said Dr. King. “Well, we have solicited city vendors who are ready to do the work, so our tax payers are not satisfied for weeks to have sidewalks and streets cleared. It’s not only bad to look at, but it’s also a physical obstruction to kids on trying to get to school, they can’t even walk through the sidewalk and not to mention safety for cyclist and runners.”

The council approved to start the process to hire a vendor and hire more employees to assess the overgrown grass.

