City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed on Thursday and Friday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of Thanksgiving, both the City of Laredo and Webb County will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The City of Laredo and Webb County will close their respective offices as part of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, that includes the Sheriff’s office.

All emergency services will be available.

Services will resume their proper schedule on Monday.

According to the city, there will be no recycling pick-up on Thursday or Friday.

The landfill will be open up on Friday and Saturday during regular business hours.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.