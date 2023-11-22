Cool Weather, Slight Rain Chance Late Wednesday/Early Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cool airmass will bring cool temperatures through Thanksgiving Day. Another cool airmass will arrive by Monday. An upper level disturbance moving east from northwestern Mexico will bring some Pacific moisture above our cool north wind late Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving morning. Drier air with clearing skies will follow Thanksgiving afternoon.

