Holiday travel in full swing ahead of Thanksgiving
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With less than 24 hours away for turkey day, many Americans will take to the skies to spend Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family including those in Laredo.

Thanksgiving-eve is typically the busiest day for air travel and while there have not been any reports of any serious delays and cancelations, weather issues could certainly be a problem for those traveling north or east.

While other airports could see some travel troubles, things at the Laredo International Airport saw busy morning with flights going and coming from Houston and Dallas as scheduled.

Frequent flyer Miguel Inclan who is visiting friends and family said that air travel can be chaotic during this time of year.

“It was pretty busy getting in, it was very cold as well, and you know but TSA was pretty packed, but they were able to get people moving pretty quickly,” said Inclan. The terminals were full, but the airlines were doing pretty good at it. I didn’t see any major delays, our flight actually left before the posted time and got here right before the posted time so it’s going very well so far.”

Inclan recommends always get to the airport two hours before your scheduled flight and make sure you have all your bags and tickets taken care of.

