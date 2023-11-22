Laredo City Council meeting ends without discussing District Two Race

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council met Monday night for its biweekly meeting with more than ten pages up for discussion; however, one of the items on the agenda was not discussed, which involved the district 2 race and its councilmember.

Last Monday, the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Ricardo Rangel Jr. naming him the winner of that race, instead of current Councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

After five hours, the meeting ended, and the item was not discussed as well as several other topics including.

The item was initially brought forward by District 3 Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa.

In the item, she requested that Laredo City Attorney Zone Ngyuen explain why he had sent a letter to the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals days before the justices ruled in the case to expedite the case.

Also, Cigarroa requested to have Campos Rodriguez refrain from making any decision involving her district but that item was never discussed.

When reaching out to Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino about why the item was not discussed, Dr. Trevino stated that he suggests that the topic be discussed in private since the case is going to a higher court.

“The time came up to 10:30 and nobody had motioned it, so we had to stop the meeting, so we had some agenda items that were still pending that they can be brought up in other meetings,” said Dr. Trevino. “There’s still some legal ramifications that are coming up on this appeal process and it’s still not over yet, there are still some motions that are still pending, so I did not want to contaminate the situation by having it exposed and I thought it was necessary to bring it to executive session.”

KGNS News reached out to Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa who provided a statement saying, “The city secretary failed to remind the mayor to ask for a motion to extend the council meeting beyond 10:30 p.m. as required by ordinance.

Cigarroa said she intends on placing the item back during the next city council meeting; however, according to a city document titled, ‘Priority Procedures for Mayor and City Council’, which details rules for council, mayor, and staff on page 39 it states that no council meeting shall be extended beyond 10:30 p.m. unless extended no more than twice for 15 minutes by majority vote of council members.

