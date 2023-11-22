Laredo Fire Dept. shares tips for safe Thanksgiving deep-frying

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we eagerly anticipate Thanksgiving, the Laredo Fire Department is emphasizing the importance of not only savoring a delicious holiday meal but ensuring it is prepared safely, especially for those opting for the deep-fried turkey route.

To avoid fires and injuries during the cooking process, here are key tips recommended by the Laredo Fire Department:

Thaw the Turkey Completely: Before placing the turkey in the fryer, ensure it is completely thawed.

Choose a Safe Location: Set up your deep fryer in a clean, open area, away from buildings and tall grass to minimize the risk of potential fires.

Have a Fire Extinguisher Ready: Keep a fire extinguisher close by to swiftly address any unexpected flames.

Dress Appropriately: Avoid loose-fitting clothing during the cooking process.

Measure Oil Carefully: Measure the amount of fluid needed before adding oil to prevent spills and potential fire hazards.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. from the Laredo Fire Department emphasizes the importance of accurate measurements, stating, “We need to fill up the pot with how much fluid we think we’re going to need and then put the turkey in there. If the amount is too much and might spill over, we have to remove a little bit of the water before adding the oil. Proper measurement is crucial to prevent oil from catching fire prematurely.”

In case of a burn, immediate action is vital:

Call 911 promptly.

Rinse the affected area under running water for 15 minutes to minimize skin damage.

Avoid using home remedies to reduce the risk of infection.

