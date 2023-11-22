Laredo police: Safeguard your holidays from Grinches with simple tips

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the Black Friday shopping frenzy takes over the city, Laredo police are urging residents to safeguard their festive cheer by staying vigilant and taking precautions to thwart potential grinches.

Laredo Police Department’s Investigator Joe Baeza emphasized the importance of simple yet effective measures to ensure a worry-free holiday season. Baeza urged the community to park in well-lit areas, keep a watchful eye, and always secure their vehicles.

In addition to safeguarding vehicles, Laredo police advise shoppers to be cautious with their belongings. They recommend taking keys along when leaving the vehicle and discreetly stowing away shopping bags, especially in the trunk.

For those expecting holiday deliveries, the police suggest closely tracking shipments or arranging for them to be delivered to a secure location.

“Thieves know that there are good things to steal, so make some sort of arrangement with somebody,” said Investigator Baeza. “Ensure that your packages are either picked up by a neighbor or a family member. Don’t leave them unattended all day until you return home from work. Taking these measures can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a crime.”

As an innovative suggestion, Laredo police propose marking holiday inflatables in yards with owners’ names. This simple step might aid in tracking down stolen decorations and serve as a deterrent to potential thieves.

