Laredo shoppers head to grab last-minute Thanksgiving items

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving now only a few hours away, on Wednesday, Laredo shoppers were seen gobbling up turkeys and other last-minute items.

At a local meat market, shoppers were seen grabbing just about everything they needed to celebrate Thursday’s holiday.

According to the Texas Farms Bureau, the cost of purchasing a turkey could be lower this year thanks to a strong turkey supply and other factors.

We spoke to one resident who shared what the day meant to her and her family.

Maria Meza, a local shopper, says,” You’re very limited with your kids. Once they get older, you’re not going to have them as much. Right now they’re still at home, and you’re time is very limited with them so it’s good to take advantage of that time while you can still gather them up and have them home to celebrate with you.”

The owner of Variety Meats says he is seeing a lot of pork, ground beef, and side Thanksgiving dishes being sold on Wednesday.

