Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Laredo man shares battle with disease

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, that’s according to the Mayo Clinic.

In observance of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a Laredo man shares his nearly decade long battle with the disease as well as the struggles he has faced.

It’s estimated that over 200,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States in 2023.

Laredo resident Jose Luis Cardenas is terminally ill with stage four lung cancer and meta static liver.

Back in 2014, after Cardenas had a colonoscopy exam, doctors gave him the first of many diagnosis.

He was told he had colon cancer.

Unfortunately, it quickly spread to other parts of his body.

Despite the challenges, Jose Luis said he has been defying the odds since day one.

Lung cancer typically doesn’t cause signs and symptoms during its earliest stages.

The signs and symptoms of lung cancer typically occur when the disease is advanced; however, some of the symptoms include:

-A new cough that does not go away

-Coughing up blood, even a small amount

-Shortness of breath

-Chest pain

-loss of weight

-bone pain

-headache

According to the American Lung Association, Texas ranks 18th in the country with people battling the disease.

As for Jose Luis, he said his faith is what has kept him going through this difficult journey.

