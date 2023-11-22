Shop Local
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing federal charges after authorities searched a home and found, drugs and weapons.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 at around 11:40 a.m., several law enforcement agencies including, Laredo Police, ATC, and DEA responded to a home at the 3300 block of East Lyon Street.

Authorities searched the home and found cocaine and two guns inside the home.

Laredo Police say Homero Flores Jr., 47, was charged federally with possession with intent to distribute.

Authorities say he was supplying several street level drug houses and mid-level narcotics dealers.

