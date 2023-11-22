Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing federal charges after authorities searched a home and found, drugs and weapons.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 at around 11:40 a.m., several law enforcement agencies including, Laredo Police, ATC, and DEA responded to a home at the 3300 block of East Lyon Street.

Authorities searched the home and found cocaine and two guns inside the home.

Laredo Police say Homero Flores Jr., 47, was charged federally with possession with intent to distribute.

Authorities say he was supplying several street level drug houses and mid-level narcotics dealers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.