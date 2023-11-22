South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After enduring months of deplorable conditions at the Rio Grande Ranch Apartments in South Laredo, one resident is raising her voice, demanding improvements to the living conditions she describes as increasingly dire.

Images shared by a concerned resident, Karla, reveal large stains on walls, described as dark and yellow, with allegations of mold infestations. Karla expressed frustration, stating, “The mold has been going on for quite some time. They never listen.”

Karla further outlined additional issues, including water problems such as lack of hot water and flooding within the complex, reaching ankle-deep levels. Despite reaching out to the management team in San Antonio, Karla claims her pleas for action have gone unanswered.

“We have contacted the owners, the management team way up in San Antonio. They haven’t done anything. There have been residents that don’t have AC, no heaters, no anything,” said Karla.

She emphasized the toll these conditions are taking on residents, particularly children, stating, “Kids are getting sick with mold constantly. It’s super bad. The mold is super, super bad.”

KGNS sought a response from the Rio Grande Ranch Apartments, but they declined an interview and expressed a refusal to engage with the media.

In response to the situation, KGNS reached out to the Laredo Health Department for insight into how such problems are addressed. In a statement, the department acknowledged its capability to conduct comprehensive environmental assessments in various settings, including apartment complexes. However, they clarified that their expertise lies in assessments rather than specialized areas such as mold detection. If mold presence is suspected during their assessment, the Laredo Health Department stated it is their responsibility to recommend further evaluation by qualified mold specialists or experts.

Residents experiencing such issues are encouraged to call 3-1-1 to make a report for appropriate action.

