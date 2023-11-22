Thankful for cool weather this Thanksgiving!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are 24 hours away from Thanksgiving Day and south Texas has a lot to be thankful for, especially this nice fall weather.

On Wednesday we started rather chilly in the 40s and we will see a high of about 66 degrees with a slight chance of rain that could pop up around town.

The same can be said for our Thanksgiving Day but then on Friday things will start to get a little warmer om the 70s.

Expect a nice warm weekend with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

By Monday, we will drop in temperatures again in the 60s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we prepare to closeout the month of November, we could see temperatures get even colder by the end of next week.

