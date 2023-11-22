Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several law enforcement agencies find drugs, weapons, and ammunition after searching a central Laredo home.

The incident happened on Tuesday before 7 a.m. when several agencies including, Laredo Police, ATF, HSI, and even Border Patrol searched a home at 1120 Musser Street as part an ongoing weapons investigation.

Authorities detained both Jose Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salians, 20.

After the home was secured, investigators searched the home and found a rifle, ballistic vest, ammunition, THC cartridges, marijuana and $6,000 in cash as well as othe assorted evidence.

Guevarra and Salinas were charged with weapon and drug possession and taken to the Webb County Jail.

The case remains an ongoing investigation.

