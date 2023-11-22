Woman escapes after being held captive for days in Washington home, police say

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (KING) - A woman covered in blood and begging for help shocked a Washington state neighborhood after she escaped from a home where she was reportedly held captive for multiple days.

Robin Marcello and her husband were shocked to see a woman covered in blood wandering near their driveway last Saturday morning.

“When she turned around, he saw that she obviously had been assaulted and was pretty much covered in blood,” Marcello said.

The couple brought the woman inside and immediately called police, as they tried to tend to the victim as best they could.

“It was obvious she was bleeding from her head and her ear. I couldn’t really tell all where she had been hit, but when I tried to hold her and move her, because she started to slump forward, it was hurting her to hold her arms,” Marcello said.

Marcello says the victim told police she had been kidnapped by a man and locked up for days. According to police documents, the woman claimed the man threatened to beat her with a wooden chair leg if she tried to escape.

Police were eventually able to locate a home where the woman may have been kept. Investigators found 66-year-old David Ruffier inside, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say there are still some questions about the case they are having trouble answering.

“It’s tough because the victim in this case really doesn’t have a lot of recollection. She doesn’t even recall where she met the man or how long she had been at this location, so that’s becoming a little tough,” said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey.

Meanwhile, Marcello says she’s hoping to regain some sense of normalcy, but she is still struggling with the thought that this kind of violence could happen so close to home.

“It kind of shakes you that you didn’t know that was going on, you didn’t know that person was capable of that. We’re just here going about our lives,” Marcello said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.