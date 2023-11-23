Shop Local
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot draws over 1,000 runners amid rainy conditions

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over 1,000 Laredo runners laced up their shoes to start off the Thanksgiving holiday on the right foot.

Despite the day’s rainy start, hundreds of runners braced the elements to participate in the 16th Annual Junior Hands Across South Texas Thanksgiving run.

Runners had the option of competing in either the 10k or 5k run and walk, but it was all for a good cause at the end of the day.

Proceeds from the event are going towards the Children’s Advocacy Center and one organizer is thanking the community’s turnout for making it a successful event.

Director of the event Delia Schwarz told us, “We’re very happy. We are a nonprofit organization and our beneficiary is the Children’s Advocacy Center of Laredo/Webb County and we’re very happy we’re able to help and give back to our community on Thanksgiving Day. We give thanks for everything we have and we give back to those less fortunate than we are.”

A $5,000 check was also presented to the Child Advocacy Center’s executive director as part of Thursday’s event.

