Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Bethany House of Laredo hosts traditional Thanksgiving community meal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tradition that has fed our community for the last 40 years continued on Thanksgiving morning.

At Bethany House of Laredo, hundreds of Thanksgiving meals were served by volunteers to community members.

Organizers say Thanksgiving is a time to spread fortune to those who may be less fortunate than others and say today’s event symbolizes that gesture.

The president of the Bethany House Board of Directors shares how they are keeping founder Father Charles McNaboe’s mission alive, not just on special occasions, but every day.

Board President Carl Barto told us, “One of the things he told me was that he named it Bethany House because Bethany was the place where Jesus used to go to chill out. Those were his words—a Catholic priest told me that. So he wanted to be a place where people can come, have a meal, and get away from the world for a while and so we’ve tried to keep up that mission.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal served at the center, 120 meals were also prepared for homebound seniors with grocery bags and snack packs also distributed for those that attended the Thanksgiving meal.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
Laredo lawyer speaks on $2.5 million jury verdict
Lawyer speaks on $2.5 million awarded to Laredo men rear-ended by LPD officer in 2021

Latest News

Bethany House Board President Carl Barto
Bethany House of Laredo Board President Carl Barto reflects on Father Charles McNaboe’s mission
City of Laredo prepares for 2023 Navidad Fest
City of Laredo prepares for Navidad Fest 2023 celebration
City of Laredo prepares for 2023 Navidad Fest
City of Laredo prepares for Navidad Fest celebration
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot draws over 1,000 runners amid rainy conditions
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot draws over 1,000 runners amid rainy conditions
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot draws over 1,000 runners amid rainy conditions
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot draws over 1,000 runners amid rainy conditions