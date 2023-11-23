Bethany House of Laredo hosts traditional Thanksgiving community meal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tradition that has fed our community for the last 40 years continued on Thanksgiving morning.

At Bethany House of Laredo, hundreds of Thanksgiving meals were served by volunteers to community members.

Organizers say Thanksgiving is a time to spread fortune to those who may be less fortunate than others and say today’s event symbolizes that gesture.

The president of the Bethany House Board of Directors shares how they are keeping founder Father Charles McNaboe’s mission alive, not just on special occasions, but every day.

Board President Carl Barto told us, “One of the things he told me was that he named it Bethany House because Bethany was the place where Jesus used to go to chill out. Those were his words—a Catholic priest told me that. So he wanted to be a place where people can come, have a meal, and get away from the world for a while and so we’ve tried to keep up that mission.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal served at the center, 120 meals were also prepared for homebound seniors with grocery bags and snack packs also distributed for those that attended the Thanksgiving meal.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.