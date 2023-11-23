Car fire reported at Laredo international bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An already hectic day turns even more hectic for travelers on International Bridge 2 as a car catches on fire Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., Laredo fire crews were sent out to International Bridge 2.

When crews arrived, they found a smoldering Isuzu Axiom 2002.

According to reports, customs personnel had extinguished the fire prior to units arriving.

It is believed the cause of the fire was accidental and the car was released to the owner.

No injuries have been reported.

