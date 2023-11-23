Chance of Shower Toward Dawn, Then Clearing Skies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance is approaching from the west, bringing in a thickening layer of Pacific moisture above our dry air. This may bring a few patches of light rain toward dawn and first thing Thanksgiving morning. As the disturbance moves to our east, clearing skies will return late in the morning with temperatures in the 60′s during the afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.