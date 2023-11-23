Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Chance of Shower Toward Dawn, Then Clearing Skies

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance is approaching from the west, bringing in a thickening layer of Pacific moisture above our dry air. This may bring a few patches of light rain toward dawn and first thing Thanksgiving morning. As the disturbance moves to our east, clearing skies will return late in the morning with temperatures in the 60′s during the afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
South Laredo residents demand action amid deplorable living conditions
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
Laredo lawyer speaks on $2.5 million jury verdict
Lawyer speaks on $2.5 million awarded to Laredo men rear-ended by LPD officer in 2021
Jorge Alberto Sandoval was taken in by the Webb County Constable Office on indecency with a...
Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
Driver crashes into city vehicle in downtown Laredo, police say
Driver crashes into city vehicle in downtown Laredo, police say

Latest News

Thankful for cool weather this Thanksgiving!
Thankful for cool weather this Thanksgiving!
6a newscast recording
Thankful for cool weather this Thanksgiving!
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Weather, Slight Rain Chance Late Wednesday/Early Thursday
Prepare for cooler temperatures
Prepare for cooler temperatures