City of Laredo prepares for Navidad Fest 2023 celebration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving coming to an end, The city of Laredo is getting ready for the next big holiday—Christmas.

They’re going to be holding their annual Navidad Fest 2023.

It’s going to be on Wednesday, December 6th, over at the Sames Auto Arena.

The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on that day.

The public is invited to enjoy free ice skating, photos with Santa, arts, crafts, a snow slide, train rides, along with live music and some good old-fashioned hot chocolate.

The night comes to a peak with the annual Christmas tree lighting at 7:00 p.m.

