Downtown Laredo street closed for shared Thanksgiving meal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A very popular roadway in downtown Laredo temporarily closed down on Thursday morning for a special event.

Several business owners came together to host a community Thanksgiving at the 800 block of Iturbide Street.

Veterans and those in need were able to enjoy a warm plate of food with not just turkey, but also ham and even tacos that were available thanks to a generous donation.

One restaurant owner who was a part of Thursday’s feast says he looks forward to doing more events like this.

David Ovalle, Owner of Livi’s Mexicue, told us, “We want to see downtown flourish again and be what it used to be, and this is just a baby step of getting there. If we can do more community events and family events that’s going to help us, especially this area.”

In total, over 100 plates were handed out to event attendees.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.