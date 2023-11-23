Drugs and guns found in central Laredo home search
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing federal charges after law enforcement found a substantial amount of drugs and some weapons at a home in central Laredo.
On Wednesday afternoon, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home located at the 3300 block of Lyon Street.
Reports say law enforcement found cocaine and two guns.
A man at the home was arrested.
Through the course of the investigation, officials report that they learned 47-year-old Homero Flores Jr. was supplying several street-level drug houses and mid-level drug dealers.
He was taken into federal custody.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.