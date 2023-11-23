Shop Local
Gateway Community Health Center hosts health clinic in Mangana-Hein

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, November 22, a health clinic hosted near the Mangana-Hein area witnessed an impressive turnout as residents seized the opportunity to access valuable health resources provided by the Gateway Community Health Center.

Residents in the area had the chance to participate in free health screenings and receive COVID-19 vaccines as part of the center’s community outreach efforts.

Gateway Community Health Center, committed to breaking down barriers to healthcare access, recognizes that many individuals face obstacles beyond medical concerns. Alexandra Garcia, a representative from the center, highlighted the broader challenges, stating, “A lot of the obstacles these patients face are related to other social determinants such as food, housing, childcare, or education. We want to direct them to these resources to decrease these barriers and get these patients into care.”

Gateway Community Health Center’s commitment extends beyond one-time events. Their two locations continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines on weekdays, ensuring ongoing accessibility for the community.

