It’s National Espresso Day!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not only Thanksgiving, but it’s also National Espresso Day and that cup of caffeinated goodness is sure to help counteract the sleepiness from all that turkey!

When espresso became popular in the 1880s in Italy, it was just a coffee quickly made for the person ordering it but now it means a highly concentrated brew served in smaller quantities.

Espresso is the base for delicious drinks like lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more.

So grab a cup -- take a sip -- and enjoy the caffeine buzz all day long.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.