National Guardsman found dead in south Laredo park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A National Guardsman was found dead at the Chacon Bat Park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning while the Guardsman was on duty.

As of this moment, notification for the next of kin is pending and the age of the individual is unknown.

The case remains under investigation.

