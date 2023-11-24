Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Area Health Education Center preparing for annual toy drive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are a month away from Santa Claus coming to town, but before jolly old Saint Nick makes it to the Gateway City, a local non-profit is helping the big man by getting some gifts ready for Christmas day.

The Area Health Education Center—commonly known as AHEC—will once again host its annual toy drive.

Dr. Julie Bazan from AHEC says this will be the tenth year that the organization collects gift donations for the kids in town.

Dr. Bazan says if people want to help put a smile on a child’s face, there are some things you may need to know before December 15th.

She says, “We are accepting toys that are educational, toys that are ‘back to the basics’. Dolls, a little firetruck, jacks to play with, a ball to throw, a basketball, a little sailboat—even if it’s bubbles that come in a little container to blow—nothing complicated, we just want the basic toys.”

Dr. Bazan asks that all donated toys be unwrapped when they are dropped off at 1505 Calle del Norte St. Suite 430.

For more details, you can call 956-712-0037.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a vehicle fire |
Car fire reported at Laredo international bridge
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
Drugs, guns found in search of central Laredo home
Drugs and guns found in central Laredo home search

Latest News

Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Saguaro 5K Run & 1.5 Mile Walk in San Ygnacio, Texas
Sanguaro 5k run set to take place in San Ygnacio, Texas
Saguaro 5K Run & 1.5 Mile Walk in San Ygnacio, Texas
Sanguaro 5k run sets to take place in San Ygnacio, Texas