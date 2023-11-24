Area Health Education Center preparing for annual toy drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are a month away from Santa Claus coming to town, but before jolly old Saint Nick makes it to the Gateway City, a local non-profit is helping the big man by getting some gifts ready for Christmas day.

The Area Health Education Center—commonly known as AHEC—will once again host its annual toy drive.

Dr. Julie Bazan from AHEC says this will be the tenth year that the organization collects gift donations for the kids in town.

Dr. Bazan says if people want to help put a smile on a child’s face, there are some things you may need to know before December 15th.

She says, “We are accepting toys that are educational, toys that are ‘back to the basics’. Dolls, a little firetruck, jacks to play with, a ball to throw, a basketball, a little sailboat—even if it’s bubbles that come in a little container to blow—nothing complicated, we just want the basic toys.”

Dr. Bazan asks that all donated toys be unwrapped when they are dropped off at 1505 Calle del Norte St. Suite 430.

For more details, you can call 956-712-0037.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.