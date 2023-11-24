City of Laredo, Webb County offices remain closed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re looking to get some city business taken care of, it will unfortunately have to wait.

The City of Laredo continues to have its offices and functions closed for the holiday.

They all go back to work on Monday, November 27th.

However, 3-1-1 calling services resume today and El Metro transit workers will be back to their normal schedule as well.

On the county side, their administrative offices will also remain closed today and they resume work on Monday.

That includes the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, but emergency services will remain active.

All offices will resume their normal schedules on Monday, November 27th.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.