Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo, Webb County offices remain closed

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re looking to get some city business taken care of, it will unfortunately have to wait.

The City of Laredo continues to have its offices and functions closed for the holiday.

They all go back to work on Monday, November 27th.

However, 3-1-1 calling services resume today and El Metro transit workers will be back to their normal schedule as well.

On the county side, their administrative offices will also remain closed today and they resume work on Monday.

That includes the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, but emergency services will remain active.

All offices will resume their normal schedules on Monday, November 27th.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a vehicle fire |
Car fire reported at Laredo international bridge
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
Drugs, guns found in search of central Laredo home
Drugs and guns found in central Laredo home search

Latest News

City of Laredo, Webb County Holiday Closures
Webb County offices, City of Laredo offices remain closed
United High School football ready for third round matchup against Austin Westlake
United Longhorns Football team readies for third round matchup
Foggy conditions Laredo roadways
Early morning foggy conditions cloud Laredo roadways
Foggy conditions Laredo roadways
Foggy conditions cloud Laredo drivers early Friday morning