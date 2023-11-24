Shop Local
Early morning foggy conditions cloud Laredo roadways

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday morning conditions on this post-turkey day were interesting for drivers as a whole lot of fog was in the area making the drive to work a little difficult for some.

According to the National Weather Service data, at around 9:00 a.m., visibility was at .25.

Our Chief Meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler said the clouds and fog are mixing out and sunny conditions are ahead for the rest of the day.

