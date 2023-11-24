Holiday bridge traffic being expedited at old import lot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early Friday morning, travelers were seen entering Laredo at our international bridges just in time for Black Friday.

A steady stream of cars was seen at both bridges entering the country through the old import lot, where officials have set up a temporary checkpoint to quickly process those entering the country.

We caught up with one tourist who has some advice for those coming into the U.S. for the holiday season like him.

Traveler Andres Leon says, “We got here with our I-94 to get with our family to see our daughter in Carrizo Springs. I recommend paying online through the web. You search for the I-94 form, you pay there and it’s going to be way easier when you get here.”

Those needing to complete an I-94 form can find the form through this link.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.