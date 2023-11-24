KGNS OYS: Laredo City Charter under review by commission

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Charter, which is essentially the constitution of Laredo, is currently under review by a commission established by the Laredo City Council.

Every few years, this commission is reinstated to recommend to city council adjustments or additions to the charter that will ultimately be approved or denied by Laredo voters in a special election.

The Charter Revision Commission has already kicked off its first meeting, but it will be a year-long process that the public is encouraged to participate in.

The city charter is Laredo’s governing document that is made up of 12 articles that establish rules such as the city’s form of government, term limits for elected officials, taxation, and so much more.

It’s no earlier than two years that the Laredo City Council can recommission a charter revision commission to look into the charter.

The last time the Laredo city council did so was in 2020 and all of the eight charter amendments were approved unanimously by voters.

For those who feel like the local government isn’t working for them, now is the time to get involved.

Former city council member Alfonso “Poncho” Casso has long advocated for changing the culture of the city’s government and says, “It’s a great opportunity to change the government and make it more accountable to the people of Laredo.” He continued by proclaiming that his “biggest grievance is that the city council is using the city charter like toilet paper”.

For citizens like Casso, now is the time to get involved as the process to amend the charter begins.

The involvement could be by way of going to upcoming commission meetings and offering up recommendations, or getting signatures from the public on a specific initiative.

That’s exactly what Casso is doing.

He told us, “I’m going to hit the streets of Laredo and I’m going to get 5% of the signatures needed for my Robinhood of Laredo Initiative and I’m going to force certain propositions to be voted on because council will not adopt these propositions and they are good propositions to reform the government. One of the propositions is to give 100% homestead exemption to anyone who is over 65.”

For those who don’t know, collecting signatures to put a proposition on the ballot is allowable and was even done by a group of citizens in 2016.

It’s also important to note that the Charter Revision Commission is only advisory, meaning they can only recommend specific changes.

It will be up to the Laredo City Council to decide which charter amendments will go up to the voters.

In fact, in 2020, the Laredo City Council at the time did not take any of the recommendations from the commission and only put their own amendments on the ballot.

The Charter Revision Commission kicked off its first meeting this year with a lengthy conversation on the power of the city and city council.

Charter Revision Committee Commissioner Alfonso H. Ornelas Jr. says the meeting had a theme.

“You heard a theme going on of the committee wanting to create checks and balances and who are people accountable to,” he said.

Also on the commission is Tannya Benavides who enters these conversations with the understanding of what the public would like to see.

She says, “Something I think is really important is strengthening the process for how we select our city manager because, as we know, that has been a challenge that we have faced in Laredo.”

From now until July, the commission will be going over the charter word-for-word and then present to council their recommendations.

Council will then host workshops to deliberate which amendments to place on the November 2024 ballot.

Once again, the public is encouraged to get involved.

For those interested in getting involved, the commission will be meeting every third Tuesday of the month at city council chambers.

The commissions’ meeting details are posted on the City of Laredo website under committee meetings.

