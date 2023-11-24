Laredo airport reports no delays or cancellations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Holiday air travel has been pretty tricky at airports across the country, but here at home, Laredo International Airport officials say its been smooth sailing so far.

Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, says they have not canceled any flights coming or going from the local airport.

If you need a flight, Sanchez says they have some available to travel to cities in the state like Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

According to CNN, more than 1,000 flights were delayed and fewer than 50 have been canceled during the Thanksgiving holiday across all airports in the nation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.