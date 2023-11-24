Shop Local
Laredo airport reports no delays or cancellations

File - Laredo International Airport reports no disturbances in holiday travel
File - Laredo International Airport reports no disturbances in holiday travel(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Holiday air travel has been pretty tricky at airports across the country, but here at home, Laredo International Airport officials say its been smooth sailing so far.

Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, says they have not canceled any flights coming or going from the local airport.

If you need a flight, Sanchez says they have some available to travel to cities in the state like Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

According to CNN, more than 1,000 flights were delayed and fewer than 50 have been canceled during the Thanksgiving holiday across all airports in the nation.

