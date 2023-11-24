Laredo police chief reflects on city’s crime trends

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the end of the year fast approaches, the Laredo Police Department is reflecting on current crime trends and the areas in the community that can be safer.

Laredo Police Chief Miguel Rodriguez reports a general decrease in overall crime, but a spike in certain pockets around town.

For example, he says south Laredo has seen more incidents that involve deadly conduct, firearm shootings, and other violent crimes -- like robbery.

Chief Rodriguez says he has safety and operation measures in place that are deployed when necessary.

It’s that plan of action that has seen a sharp turnaround in south Laredo, according to the chief.

Chief Rodriguez told us, “We were monitoring those numbers, and we saw that there was an increase. We immediately focused in on that area to make sure that we reduced it. In 2 months, we were able to reduce that by 81%. That’s a huge decrease in shots fired and in deadly conduct. We will continue to do this to make sure that we don’t have that uptick again.”

Chief Rodriguez also mentioned that residents can help reduce crime by reporting it.

He says officers find community tips very helpful in identifying areas that need attention.

