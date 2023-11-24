Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Black Friday, Laredo business owners are hoping shoppers don’t forget about small business Saturday.

The annual event is meant to support local economies by shopping at local stores, and the event takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

With all the potential places to shop, one local merchant wants to remind potential customers that downtown Laredo is the place to be.

Las Novedades Manager Eugenio Canche told us, “We have everything that is in the north cheaper and better. We need you to know we are here. We are still here!”

Canche says his store will open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., but he says the store will stay open if there’s a lot of foot traffic during closing time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a vehicle fire |
Car fire reported at Laredo international bridge
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Man arrested after authorities find drugs and weapons inside Laredo home, police say
Jose G. Guevara, 20 and Alondra Madison Salinas, 20
Two arrested after Laredo Police find drugs, weapons and ammo inside home
Drugs, guns found in search of central Laredo home
Drugs and guns found in central Laredo home search

Latest News

Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Saguaro 5K Run & 1.5 Mile Walk in San Ygnacio, Texas
Sanguaro 5k run set to take place in San Ygnacio, Texas
Saguaro 5K Run & 1.5 Mile Walk in San Ygnacio, Texas
Sanguaro 5k run sets to take place in San Ygnacio, Texas
AHEC Annual Christmas Toy Drive
Area Health Education Center preparing for annual toy drive