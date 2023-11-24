Laredo stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Black Friday, Laredo business owners are hoping shoppers don’t forget about small business Saturday.

The annual event is meant to support local economies by shopping at local stores, and the event takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

With all the potential places to shop, one local merchant wants to remind potential customers that downtown Laredo is the place to be.

Las Novedades Manager Eugenio Canche told us, “We have everything that is in the north cheaper and better. We need you to know we are here. We are still here!”

Canche says his store will open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., but he says the store will stay open if there’s a lot of foot traffic during closing time.

