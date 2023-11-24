Shop Local
Saguaro 5k run set to take place in San Ygnacio, Texas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are looking to burn those Thanksgiving calories, there’s a run taking place on Saturday.

The run is called the Saguaro 5k and is taking place in the city of San Ygnacio.

It’ll start off at 210 Washington Avenue, and there will be music and vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Pre-registration will cost $30 on site.

Runners will be able to pick up their registration packets at 7 a.m. and the race is set to start at 8 a.m.

