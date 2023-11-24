Texas governor spends part of Thanksgiving delivering meals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott spent part of his Thanksgiving day delivering meals to order residents.

Governor Abbott, First Lady Celia Abbott, and their daughter, Audrey, joined Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday morning.

The meals were delivered to older homebound Austinites.

The Abbotts were joined by Meals on Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte.

Meals on Wheels delivers thousands of meals to older adults and those with disabilities every day.

